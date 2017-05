In Russia scandal, top former Trump aide pleads the 5th

The committee’s leaders will now have to consider its next move, including the option of moving forward with a vote to hold Flynn in contempt of Congress. In theory, that could lead to a criminal charge.But the short-term political problem for the White House is less ambiguous. Not only will Flynn’s refusal to cooperate detract from the president’s efforts to change the subject with his overseas trip, there’s also the litany of quotes from Trump World about the dubiousness of those who take full advantage of their Fifth Amendment rights.Trump, for example, told voters before the election, “The mob takes the Fifth Amendment. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” The Republican also said , “When you have your staff taking the Fifth Amendment, taking the Fifth so they are not prosecuted … I think it is disgraceful.”Sean Spicer, before he became White House press secretary, asked why someone would take the Fifth if they “have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide?”Team Trump has not yet explained if Trump and his chief spokesperson still believe this, but I’ll look forward to their explanation.