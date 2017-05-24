Russia scandal reaches new level: Donald Trump lawyers up

Rachel Maddow reports on highlights from former CIA Director John Brennan’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in which he described his concerns about Russians trying to use the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as private attorney on matters related to the Russia investigation, sources familiar with the decision told NBC News Tuesday.



Kasowitz has represented Trump in the past. Fox Business and ABC News earlier reported that Trump was expected to retain Kasowitz in relation to the Russia investigation.