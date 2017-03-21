Russia scandal leaves a ‘big, gray crowd’ over Trump, Republicans

Rachel Maddow reports on the testimony before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Donald Trump and Russian cyber attacks and points out Russia’s desire to be seen as equal to the US in the sphere of cyber-power.

Comey’s testimony confirmed what was widely suspected: The FBI is investigating whether the president’s campaign colluded with a powerful American adversary in an attempt to swing the election. But instead of being shaken from complacency and uniting to make sure this never happens again, the Republican majority on the House Intelligence Committee mounted a reflexive defense of Trump.



The partisan response made it plain that there will be no serious congressional investigation of the Russia election outrage, nor any major repercussions for Russia. We were attacked by Russia — about this there is no doubt — and we’re too paralyzed by politics to respond.