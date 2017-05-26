As Russia investigation moves forward, Kushner draws FBI scrutiny

Matt Zapotosky, who covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post, talks with Rachel Maddow about the new revelation that Donald Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is a person of interest in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.



Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.