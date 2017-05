Right-wing pastor welcomed into Donald Trump’s White House

Specifically, Jeffress targeted Romney’s faith, saying the Republican was “



A controversy soon followed, and much of the country learned of Jeffress’ record of



New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R)



And yet, Southern Baptist pastor Robert Jeffress, a far-right mega-church leader in Texas, first rose to national political prominence during the 2012 presidential campaign, when he partnered with then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s (R) candidacy and had some unkind words for rival Mitt Romney.Specifically, Jeffress targeted Romney’s faith, saying the Republican was “ a member of a cult .”A controversy soon followed, and much of the country learned of Jeffress’ record of over-the-top extremism on issues throughout the so-called “culture war,” with the Texas pastor having lashed out at everyone from gays to Mormons to Catholics. As recently as two years ago, Jeffress insisted that Christians in the United States are persecuted in ways comparable to Germany’s treatment of Jews before the Holocaust.New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) once said to associate with Robert Jeffress was “beneath the office of president of the United States.”And yet, here we are

On the eve of signing a controversial “religious freedom” executive order, President Donald Trump spent time with a right wing pastor who has vehemently opposed LGBTQ rights.

Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a photo of the president posing happily with Pastor Robert Jeffress in the Oval Office on Tuesday.