In retrospect, GOP’s Obama criticisms appear awfully ironic

Congressional Republicans made no effort to hide their contempt for Barack Obama during his presidency, and towards the end of the Democrat’s second term, the GOP’s characterizations of the president got a little hysterical.Obama, Americans were told, had dictatorial aspirations, as evidenced by his “lawless” presidency. As part of the same narrative, Republicans were convinced that Obama, characterized as a Nixon-like villain, was obsessed with governing through executive orders, attacking the courts, dividing the country, and dismissing the importance of institutional limits and the rule of law.You might see where I’m going with this.Indeed, I struggled to keep up with the instances in which Republicans were certain they’d uncovered an Obama scandal that was comparable to, and perhaps even worse than, Watergate. Benghazi, we were told, was “ worse than Watergate .” The IRS story carried “ echoes of Watergate .” A job offer for former Rep. Joe Sestak might have been “ Obama’s Watergate .” “Fast and Furious” was also going to be “ Obama’s Watergate .” Solyndra made “Watergate look like child’s play .” NSA surveillance was one of “ Obama’s Watergates .” The Affordable Care Act was worse than Watergate