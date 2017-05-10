In retrospect, GOP’s Obama criticisms appear awfully ironic

In dramatically casting aside James B. Comey, President Trump fired the man who may have helped make him president – and the man who potentially most threatened the future of his presidency.



Not since Watergate has a president dismissed the person leading an investigation bearing on him, and Mr. Trump’s decision late Tuesday afternoon drew instant comparisons to the “Saturday Night Massacre” in October 1973, when President Richard M. Nixon ordered the firing of Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor looking into the so-called third-rate burglary that would eventually bring Nixon down.