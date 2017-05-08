Republicans turn to ‘gaslighting’ in the health care debate

Slashing $880 billion from Medicaid will help make the program “more responsive” to users, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said. During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, […]



When confronted with the cuts, Price repeatedly refused to admit that the health care bill would cut Medicaid saying the Congressional Budget Office used the Obamacare numbers as a baseline for its analysis. Price insisted, “There are no cuts to the Medicaid program,” adding that resources would be doled out “in a way that allows states greater flexibility.”