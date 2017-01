Republicans try to defend Trump’s ‘Nazi Germany’ rhetoric

Two days later, it’s still unclear why in the world the president-elect would say something like this. Not only is it a needless ugly shot at U.S. intelligence professionals, it



I can appreciate why much of the country has grown inured to the president-elect’s over-the-top rhetoric, but asking whether the United States is any way similar to Nazi Germany is pretty radical stuff, even for Trump. Are Republicans comfortable with this? Evidently, at least one GOP senator On Wednesday, Donald Trump was so outraged by leaks related to the Russia scandal, he turned to Twitter to publish a provocative message : “Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?”Two days later, it’s still unclear why in the world the president-elect would say something like this. Not only is it a needless ugly shot at U.S. intelligence professionals, it doesn’t even make historical sense : of all the nightmares associated with Nazi Germany, leaks from intelligence agencies weren’t the principal problem.I can appreciate why much of the country has grown inured to the president-elect’s over-the-top rhetoric, but asking whether the United States is any way similar to Nazi Germany is pretty radical stuff, even for Trump. Are Republicans comfortable with this? Evidently, at least one GOP senator thought he was kidding

Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) on Thursday defended Donald Trump after the president-elect invoked Nazi Germany in slamming the intelligence community.

“Give him a break … he has a sense of humor,” Inhofe told reporters when asked to respond to Trump’s remarks from a Wednesday press conference.