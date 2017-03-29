Republicans take new steps to keep Trump’s tax returns secret

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee voted down a measure offered by Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) to force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to the committee. In a party-line vote on Tuesday, 24 committee Republicans voted against the measure and 16 Democrats voted for it.

The effort to pass legislation requiring presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years of tax returns in order to appear on individual state ballots began as a novel bill in Trump’s home state of New York. It has now ballooned to half the nation. On Tuesday, Delaware became the 25th state to introduce a bill nearly identical to New York’s.



In a few weeks, Maine state Representative Seth Berry, a Democrat, said he expects his bill — No. 26 – to be formally introduced. In fact, once Maine is added to the mix, five of the six New England states – all but New Hampshire – will have taken up the legislation.