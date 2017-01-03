Republicans make more health care promises they can’t keep

Kellyanne Conway, who’ll soon serve as a senior advisor to the president in Donald Trump’s White House, was asked on MSNBC this morning about the Americans who’ve gained health security under the Affordable Care Act, and whether they can expect to keep their coverage going forward. Conway may not have intended to make news with her answer, but it’s worth keeping these comments in mind as the “repeal” crusade advances:

“We don’t want anyone who currently has insurance to not have insurance. Also, we are very aware that the public likes coverage for pre-existing conditions. There are some pieces of merit in the current plan.”