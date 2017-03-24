Republicans find a way to make a bad health care plan even worse

Eleventh hour changes to the bill were made Thursday night – one more attempt to appease Republicans on both sides of the spectrum who weren’t yet on board.



Those changes include a temporary extension of a 0.9 percent Medicare tax on people making more than $200,000…. The other change would move the Essential Health Benefits from being a federal requirement and allow states to determine which ones they want to include in health insurance plans such as maternity care, hospitalization, emergency care and mental health services.