Republicans can’t even agree on whether to give up on health care





Friday afternoon: Irreconcilable divisions within the Republican ranks doomed the GOP’s health care plan, leaving Donald Trump and Paul Ryan with brutal setbacks. Complicating matters, party leaders now can’t agree on whether the health care fight is actually over.

It was an admission of defeat that House Speaker Paul Ryan probably didn’t expect to make just three months into a fully Republican government: “Obamacare is the law of the land…. We’re going to be living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future.”

Vice President Pence on Saturday reaffirmed the Trump administration’s commitment to repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, saying President Trump “won’t rest” until the law is dismantled.

On Sunday morning’s Meet the Press, President Donald Trump’s budget director Mick Mulvaney declared that the White House is no longer trying to repeal Obamacare. “We’ve moved on to other things,” Mulvaney said. “The president has other things he wants to accomplish.”

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan told Republican donors Monday that he intends to continue pushing for an overhaul of the nation’s health-care system by working “on two tracks” as he also pursues other elements of President Trump’s agenda. “We are going to keep getting at this thing,” Ryan said….

The chairman of the House tax committee declared Monday he is “turning the page” from health care to tax reform….