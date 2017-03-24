Republican vows to ‘explain’ health care plan after it passes
For Republicans, it was an instant classic. In 2010, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the case that Americans would appreciate the Affordable Care Act’s benefits once it was fully implemented, the hysterical fictions pushed by reform’s opponents faded away.
“We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy,” the Democratic leader said at the time.
And while much of the right has been endlessly fascinated by this quote, pointing to it as proof of Democratic nefariousness, consider where we’ve ended up seven years later.
A close congressional ally of President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would have an opportunity to explain to his constituents exactly what was in the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare once it’d already passed the House.
“In my district right now there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what it is we’re doing,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “And once we get it done, and then we can have the chance to really explain it.”
Oh, so as far as this House Republican is concerned, Republicans will pass their ridiculous health care bill, and then they’ll explain to people what’s in it.
This isn’t just yet another example of breathtaking GOP hypocrisy surrounding the health care fight; it’s also a reminder that some folks apparently owe Nancy Pelosi an apology.
Of course, Collins made these comments to Brian Williams last night, when the new-and-not-at-all-improved version of the GOP legislation was still being re-written (again). Indeed, Collins may not have even realized during the interview that the bill he supports won’t have a CBO score before today’s vote – which means he won’t know how much the bill costs or how many Americans will lose their health benefits if the bill becomes law.
Collins also may not have realized that existing Essential Health Benefits, including maternity care, would be eliminated through the newest version of his party’s legislation.
In the event the bill somehow passes, it’s going to require all kinds of “explaining.”
