Republican vows to ‘explain’ health care plan after it passes

“We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy,” the Democratic leader said at the time.



Close video Republican Party fractured over looming health care vote MSNBC’s Brian Williams gets the latest from Capitol Hill and talks to two GOP lawmakers, Rep. Chris Collins & Rep. Leonard Lance, one voting yes and one voting no on the GOP bill. share tweet email save Embed For Republicans, it was an instant classic. In 2010, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made the case that Americans would appreciate the Affordable Care Act’s benefits once it was fully implemented, the hysterical fictions pushed by reform’s opponents faded away.“We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy,” the Democratic leader said at the time.And while much of the right has been endlessly fascinated by this quote, pointing to it as proof of Democratic nefariousness, consider where we’ve ended up seven years later.

A close congressional ally of President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would have an opportunity to explain to his constituents exactly what was in the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare once it’d already passed the House.



“In my district right now there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what it is we’re doing,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “And once we get it done, and then we can have the chance to really explain it.”