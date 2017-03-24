Republican vows to ‘explain’ health care plan after it passes

MSNBC’s Brian Williams gets the latest from Capitol Hill and talks to two GOP lawmakers, Rep. Chris Collins & Rep. Leonard Lance, one voting yes and one voting no on the GOP bill.

A close congressional ally of President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would have an opportunity to explain to his constituents exactly what was in the GOP bill to repeal Obamacare once it’d already passed the House.



“In my district right now there’s a lot of misunderstanding about what it is we’re doing,” Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) told MSNBC’s Brian Williams. “And once we get it done, and then we can have the chance to really explain it.”