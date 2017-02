A Republican megadonor and the ‘perfect little puppet’

Seated behind Trump were members of Congress, members of the new president’s family, former presidents,



Exactly three weeks ago, Donald Trump was inaugurated as the nation's 45th president, delivering a widely panned inaugural address in which he vowed to transfer power from the nation's capital "back to you, the people."Seated behind Trump were members of Congress, members of the new president's family, former presidents, and one Republican Party megadonor : billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. It was the first time in recent memory a new president welcomed a major campaign contributor literally onto the inaugural dais. Soon after, Adelson attended an exclusive luncheon with Trump and congressional leaders at the Capitol.It's the same Republican megadonor who also joined Trump for dinner last night at the White House. The Washington Post reported yesterday about the presidential gathering:

Republican financier Sheldon Adelson will dine with President Trump on Thursday night at the White House, according to a Trump adviser who was not authorized to speak publicly. Other White House officials and Trump associates are also expected to attend the dinner, the adviser said.



Adelson, who has an estimated net worth of $29.6 billion, and his wife, Miriam, were major Trump donors last year, and continue to have a close relationship with the president.