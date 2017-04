Republican health plan at the end of a trail of broken promises

Donald Trump was never specific about the substantive details of his health care plan, but he wasn’t shy about telling Americans exactly what his policy would do and what the system would look like once it was in place.“We’re going to have insurance for everybody,” he vowed . The Republican added that once the Affordable Care Act is replaced with his plan, we’d see lower premiums, “much lower” deductibles, and a system in which all Americans are “beautifully covered.”This wasn’t just campaign palaver, ad-libbed during a rally, from a candidate pleading for support from unsuspecting voters. Rather, these were commitments Trump made after he’d won the presidential election.The president then proceeded to break his word without explanation, throwing his support behind congressional Republicans’ American Health Care Act, which would take coverage from tens of millions of people, raise premiums, and raise deductibles. How does Trump explain his failure to follow through on his commitments? So far, he hasn’t even tried to justify the shift.But on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, the congressional Republicans find themselves in the exact same position. When House GOP leaders unveiled their health plan last month, they also created a website to answer the public’s questions. As of this morning, it still says the Republican proposal “prohibits health insurers from denying coverage or charging more money to patients based on pre-existing conditions,” which is the opposite of what the latest iteration of their legislation does. The Q&A portion adds: