Republican candidate faces assault charge on eve of Montana election

A Montana sheriff has issued a citation for misdemeanor assault against Republican U.S. House candidate Greg Gianforte after a newspaper reporter said the politician “body slammed” him, an account that was backed up by witnesses.



Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin said Gianforte was issued a citation Wednesday night. The incident occurred on the eve of Thursday’s special election in which Gianforte faces a Democratic opponent for the state’s open House seat.



Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs was covering an event in Bozeman and tweeted the encounter at about 7 p.m. ET.