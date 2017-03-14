Remember those Medicare ‘cuts’ Republicans deemed outrageous?

“You see, even with all the hidden taxes to pay for the health care takeover, even with new taxes on nearly a million small businesses, the planners in Washington still didn’t have enough money. They needed more. They needed hundreds of billions more. So, they just took it all away from Medicare: $716 billion, funneled out of Medicare by President Obama.



“An obligation we have to our parents and grandparents is being sacrificed…. The greatest threat to Medicare is Obamacare, and we’re going to stop it.”