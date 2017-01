Reflecting on his public standing, Trump is a legend in his own mind

It was so bad, Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta



Trump, however, couldn't be more pleased with how it went. Consider what the new president told ABC News' David Muir yesterday about his controversial appearance. From Donald Trump's speech to the CIA on his first full day as president was one of the strangest any president has delivered in recent memory. Standing in front of a memorial wall devoted to fallen CIA officials, Trump bashed the media, lied about his inaugural crowd size, bragged about how many times he's been on the cover of Time magazine, and assured his audience, "Trust me. I'm, like, a smart person."It was so bad, Former CIA Director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said earlier this week that while watching Trump's remarks, it seemed "he forgot that he was president of the United States,"Trump, however, couldn't be more pleased with how it went. Consider what the new president told ABC News' David Muir yesterday about his controversial appearance. From the transcript

“That speech was a home run. That speech, if you look at Fox, OK, I’ll mention you – we see what Fox said. They said it was one of the great speeches. They showed the people applauding and screaming and – and they were all CIA. There was – somebody was asking Sean – “Well, were they Trump people that were put–” we don’t have Trump people. They were CIA people. […]



“I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. What you do is take – take out your tape – you probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it…. People loved it. They loved it. They gave me a standing ovation for a long period of time. […]



“That speech was a good speech…. The people of the CIA loved the speech…. That speech was a big hit, a big success – success.”