Ready for the next fight over the debt ceiling?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has called on Congress to raise the United States debt limit “at the first opportunity.” In a letter to congressional leaders dated Wednesday, Mnuchin said the Treasury will stop issuing certain state and local securities on March 15, when the most recent suspension of the debt limit expires. Mnuchin said the Treasury will likely start taking “extraordinary measures” the next day, when the U.S. will be at its statutory limit, to prevent default.

President Donald Trump hasn’t weighed in recently [on the debt ceiling], but both he and his hawkish budget chief have criticized Republicans in the past for being too willing to raise the debt limit – a statutory cap on how much money the U.S. can borrow – and may be more willing than previous administrations to threaten a default.



For Trump, the debt ceiling could emerge as tempting leverage to demand concessions, especially as Senate Democrats keep threatening to block his priorities in Congress.