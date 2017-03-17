Questions surrounding Trump’s wiretap conspiracy theory grow louder

President Donald Trump stands by tweeted claims that President Barack Obama authorized surveillance of his campaign headquarters before the November election, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday, despite a Senate congressional intelligence committee statement that seemed to counter those accusations. […]



Spicer, in the press briefing on Thursday, which was delayed in starting by nearly an hour, also blamed the media for cherry-picking reports to discredit the president’s claims. He aggressively pushed back on journalists’ questions about the apparent disconnect and read from a long list of news articles – reporting he said was further verification of the president’s claims and “merit looking into.”