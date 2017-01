Putting small businesses at the center of the health care debate

Whenever Republicans talk about repealing the estate tax, they try to avoid talking about the principal beneficiaries: the wealthiest of the wealthy Americans. Instead, estate-tax opponents focus on figures most likely to appear sympathetic in the eyes of voters – which in this case, means arguing that the estate tax hurts farmers.To the extent that reality matters, the argument is largely bogus, and the number farms affected by the estate tax is vanishingly small , but when it comes to politics, that’s irrelevant. Republicans want to repeal the estate tax, and to achieve their goal, they want Americans to see Democrats as fighting against some nice person in the heartland driving a tractor on a family farm.Perhaps it’s time for Affordable Care Act proponents to start thinking the same way – by focusing on small businesses

Their businesses might be small, but their share of Obamacare’s pie isn’t.



One out of every 5 Obamacare customers – 1.4 million people – was a small-business owner, self-employed or both, in 2014, the first year Affordable Care Act plans were available, a government report issued Thursday reveals.