On public policy, Trump combines ignorance and indifference

Donald Trump had heard enough about policy and process. It was Thursday afternoon and members of the House Freedom Caucus were peppering the president with wonkish concerns about the American Health Care Act – the language that would leave Obamacare’s “essential health benefits” in place, the community rating provision that limited what insurers could charge certain patients, and whether the next two steps of Speaker Paul Ryan’s master plan were even feasible – when Trump decided to cut them off.



“Forget about the little s**t,” Trump said, according to multiple sources in the room. “Let’s focus on the big picture here.”