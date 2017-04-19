Prominent GOP senator expresses concern over Trump’s ‘flaws’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Tuesday said she wishes President Donald Trump “would spend more time in Washington, D.C.” and host state leaders there rather than at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.



An audience member at a town hall in Wall Lake, Iowa, asked Ernst about Trump’s “weekends in Florida, costing us $3 million-plus in 100 days.” […]



“I agree with you,” Ernst said. “I do wish that he would spend more time in Washington, D.C.” Ernst said she has “had the same concerns.”