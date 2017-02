Progressive activism forces Uber CEO to break with Trump

“Republicans love Uber,” Politico



The right’s affection probably For a while, many high-profile Republicans gushed about their affections for Uber, not just as a service, but as a symbolic entity against established, regulated industries.“Republicans love Uber,” Politico noted . “The Republican Party is in love with Uber, and it wants to publicly display its affection all over the Internet,” National Journal added . Uber has become a “mascot” for Republicans “looking to promote a new brand of free market conservatism,” The Hill reported . Ted Cruz described himself as the Uber of Washington, D.C.The right’s affection probably isn’t quite as strong today

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is quitting President Donald Trump’s business advisory group amid heavy criticism from employees and Uber customers.



“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council,” Kalanick wrote in a memo to employees on Thursday.



“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick said.