Progressive activism forces Uber CEO to break with Trump

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is quitting President Donald Trump’s business advisory group amid heavy criticism from employees and Uber customers.



“Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council,” Kalanick wrote in a memo to employees on Thursday.



“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick said.