Priebus’ improper contacts with the FBI come into focus

“I can guarantee this, I don’t think [White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus] will ever have that kind of conversation with the FBI, with FBI personnel, again,” he said. “Remember, these are all people who have never been in government before,” Christie said. “And so they’re going to need to learn these things.”

Factually, Christie’s point has merit – we have an amateur president who’s surrounded himself with people who have no governing experience – but it’s still not much of a defense. By his reasoning, it didn’t occur to the president’s chief of staff it might be problematic for the White House to intervene in a pending federal investigation. It’s one of those things the person running the White House needs to know, not “learn.”Of course, Christie’s defense of Priebus’ outreach to the FBI acknowledges the underlying detail that matters: Priebus reached out to the FBI. The allegation that shook the political world on Thursday night and Friday morning, we now know, is true.The Guardian, for example, noted that as part of Team Trump’s pushback against the reporting, the White House acknowledged one of the most controversial aspects of the story.