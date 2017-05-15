A president cannot ‘hire and fire whoever he wants’

“What I can tell you is the president is the CEO of the country. He can hire and fire whoever he wants. That’s his right. Whether you agree with it or not, it’s the truth…. [W]e have to remember, [Trump] can hire and fire anybody else that he wants to do.”

In a television interview and on Twitter, the president has given ammunition to arguments by some legal experts that his actions constitute a possible case of obstruction of justice – a central charge in the impeachment proceedings against two presidents in the last 43 years.



Obstruction is “a very mental-state-based crime,” said Duke University law professor Samuel W. Buell, a former federal prosecutor. “It’s all about the purpose with which it’s done. In theory, trying to intimidate, silence, or even influence someone who is investigating you could be obstruction of justice.”