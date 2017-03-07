By pointing to piles of paper, Spicer makes the worst argument of all

Before today’s White House press briefing got underway, aides put two piles of paper on a table near the press secretary’s podium. One was much taller than the other, and it seemed pretty obvious what was about to happen.



Sure enough, Sean Spicer delivered the punch-line to a sad and unnecessary joke: the tall pile paper was the text of the Affordable Care Act, while the short pile is the House Republicans’ new bill, called the American Health Care Act.



Apparently, the point is that the Republicans’ proposal, panned by practically everyone who isn’t an elected GOP official, is better – because it’s shorter. This was Spicer’s exact quote to reporters:

“People who have concerns about this, especially on the right, look at the size. This [puts hand on tall pile of paper] is the Democrats’; this [puts hand on short pile of paper] is us. There is, you can’t get any clearer, in terms of this [puts hand on tall pile of paper] is government; this [puts hand on short pile of paper] is not.”