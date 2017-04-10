Overhaul shakes up Trump’s National Security Council

Rachel Maddow looks at the background of President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for deputy national security adviser, KT McFarland, and talks with Michael Beschloss, NBC News presidential historian, joins to discuss the historical context.

After Trump fired Flynn in February for lying about his foreign connections, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster took over the role.



Since then, the administration has been moving to conduct what’s been called a “Flynn erasure” by ridding the council of ties to the former adviser.