Overhaul shakes up Trump’s National Security Council
For much of Donald Trump’s brief presidency, it’s been difficult to have any confidence in the White House’s National Security Council. Trump gave a key role on the NSC to his chief political strategist, Stephen Bannon, and the council was led in large part by National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and his deputy, K.T. McFarland.
But as things stand, Bannon has been demoted; Flynn was forced to resign after lying about his communications with Russia; and McFarland is being “reassigned” to a diplomatic post.
After Trump fired Flynn in February for lying about his foreign connections, Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster took over the role.
Since then, the administration has been moving to conduct what’s been called a “Flynn erasure” by ridding the council of ties to the former adviser.
McFarland didn’t exactly dazzle the National Security Council during her brief tenure. The New York Times reported yesterday that her style “grated against some of the professional staff,” including a meeting at which she boasted about “wearing shoes from Ivanka Trump’s brand.”
As for the state of the administration’s employment rolls, there’s been quite a bit of turnover since Trump’s inauguration nearly three months ago. I’ve been keeping a running list of some of the more notable departures, some of which were voluntary, some of which weren’t:
- Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor
- K.T. McFarland, Deputy National Security Advisor
- Monica Crowley, advisor to the National Security Council
- Katie Walsh, Deputy White House Chief of Staff
- Boris Epshteyn, a Special Assistant to the President (he led the White House’s television surrogate operation)
- Andy Puzder, nominee for Labor Secretary
- Vincent Viola, nominee for Army Secretary
- Philip Bilden, nominee for Navy Secretary
- Anthony Scaramucci, White House liaison to the business community
- Shermichael Singleton, Senior Adviser at HUD
- Craig Deare, the NSC’s senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs
If we want to expand the definition a bit, I suppose one could argue that Chris Christie was ousted from Team Trump – he was supposed to lead the president’s transition team – but that’s probably stretching things a bit.
Still, for a White House team that’s only existed for 11 weeks, this represents a rather volatile employment environment.
