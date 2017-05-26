To our allies’ dismay, Donald Trump appears lost in Europe





Despite focusing on trade policy for two years, Trump apparently did not realize that Germany, as an EU member, does not make individual trade deals with the United States. He also didn’t brush up on this fairly obvious fact before welcoming the German leader to the White House.



A month later, a senior German official told The Times of London that Trump asked Merkel



I’m not at all sure that’s true. Consider A couple of months ago, at a White House press conference alongside Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, Donald Trump whined at some length about U.S. trade deals with Germany. “Right now, I would say that the negotiators for Germany have done a far better job than the negotiators for the United States,” the American president complained. “But hopefully we can even it out.”Despite focusing on trade policy for two years, Trump apparently did not realize that Germany, as an EU member, does not make individual trade deals with the United States. He also didn’t brush up on this fairly obvious fact before welcoming the German leader to the White House.A month later, a senior German official told The Times of London that Trump asked Merkel 10 times about negotiating a trade deal. According to the official, she replied every time, “You can’t do a trade deal with Germany, only the EU.” The official added , “On the eleventh refusal, Trump finally got the message.”I’m not at all sure that’s true. Consider this Slate report from yesterday:

Donald Trump had some tough words for the Germans at the NATO summit in Belgium on Thursday. “The Germans are bad, very bad,” he reportedly told Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Union. “Look at the millions of cars that they’re selling in the USA. Horrible. We’re gonna stop that.”



It is certainly true that Germany runs a big trade surplus with the world and with the United States…. But Trump can’t stop the German cars from coming in to the U.S. because, to a large degree, they’re already here…. Trump could try to stop the sales of German cars in the U.S. But that would involve shutting down a bunch of factories on American soil that employ American workers and use a lot of U.S.-produced parts. Yes, that would be bad – very bad.

“…I have been very, very direct with Secretary Stoltenberg and members of the Alliance in saying that NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations, for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense.



“This is not fair to the people and taxpayers of the United States. And many of these nations owe massive amounts of money from past years and not paying in those past years.”

Trump, in other words, still doesn’t know how NATO works. Member nations are expected to devote a portion of their annual budgets to defense spending – plenty of previous American presidents have also urged NATO allies to increase their investments – but for countries that haven’t reached their threshold, the target dates don’t arrive until 2024.



Even putting this aside, it’s not as if member nations receive a bill every year from Washington, D.C. For Trump to say our allies “owe massive amounts of money” is plainly absurd.



But in a broader context, what domestic observers need to consider is why the American president feels so comfortable cozying up to authoritarian regimes, while pushing away our allies in Europe that have created a pillar for global stability for generations.



There’s a growing group of autocrats – Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte – who’ve enjoyed Trump’s public praise, and yet, the American president seems to clash with the heads of liberal, Western democracies.



Even on his current trip, Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia – a country Barack Obama repeatedly pressured to improve its record on human rights – where he assured his hosts he wasn’t there to lecture. And yet, there was Trump in Belgium yesterday, eager to scold NATO allies with an argument he didn’t seem to understand.



Yesterday was an opportunity to the American president to reassure our partners abroad about our partnerships and commitments. Trump, for reasons that deserve more scrutiny, chose to do the opposite.