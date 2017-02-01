Orrin Hatch lashes out at the ‘idiots’ he works with

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) appeared furious after Democrats refused to show up to the meeting he scheduled on Steven Mnuchin and Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.), Trump’s selections to lead the Treasury and Health and Human Services departments, respectively.



“I think they ought to stop posturing and acting like idiots,” grumbled Hatch, the Senate’s president pro tempore and normally one of the chamber’s most decorous members. “I’m very disappointed in this kind of crap,” he said. “Some of this is because they just don’t like the president.”