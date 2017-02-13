Following principled appeal, Trump demands ‘Hamilton’ apology

Donald Trump is demanding an apology from the cast of “Hamilton” after Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended a performance of the Broadway show Friday night — and was greeted with a chorus of boos from the audience.



“The Theater must always be a safe and special place,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning, after videos of the jeering emerged on social media. “The cast of Hamilton was very rude last night to a very good man, Mike Pence. Apologize!”