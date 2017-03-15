Obtained tax documents shed new light on Donald Trump’s finances
Up until last night, no one from the public or the media had ever seen any details from any of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns. As you may have noticed, that’s no longer the case.
If you missed last night’s show, I thought it’d be helpful to have all of the information in one place.
Here’s Rachel report contextualizing the significance of tax returns and the president’s secrecy.
Here’s the segment highlighting the newly available details from Trump’s 2005 returns.
Here’s Rachel’s discussion with DCReport’s David Cay Johnston and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on what we’ve learned from the obtained documents.
Here’s the pdf of Trump’s 2005 1040 tax form.
Here’s David Cay Johnston story on DCReport.
Here’s Rachel’s conversation with presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the disclosure.
And here’s Rachel talking to Hallie Jackson, NBC News’ White House correspondent, about Trump’s record on the issue.
As for the president, Trump turned to Twitter this morning to complain, in apparent reference to David Cay Johnston, “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!”
In context, I don’t think the president is saying the tax materials are themselves “fake news.” On the contrary, the White House seems to have acknowledged the opposite.
If you missed last night’s show, I thought it’d be helpful to have all of the information in one place.
Here’s Rachel report contextualizing the significance of tax returns and the president’s secrecy.
Here’s the segment highlighting the newly available details from Trump’s 2005 returns.
Here’s Rachel’s discussion with DCReport’s David Cay Johnston and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on what we’ve learned from the obtained documents.
Here’s the pdf of Trump’s 2005 1040 tax form.
Here’s David Cay Johnston story on DCReport.
Here’s Rachel’s conversation with presidential historian Michael Beschloss about the disclosure.
And here’s Rachel talking to Hallie Jackson, NBC News’ White House correspondent, about Trump’s record on the issue.
As for the president, Trump turned to Twitter this morning to complain, in apparent reference to David Cay Johnston, “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!”
In context, I don’t think the president is saying the tax materials are themselves “fake news.” On the contrary, the White House seems to have acknowledged the opposite.