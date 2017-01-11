Obama, Trump, and a tale of two appearances

Farewell addresses offer outgoing presidents a special opportunity, not only to reflect on their tenure, but to look ahead to future challenges. Dwight Eisenhower, for example, famously used his farewell address to warn Americans about the dangers of the “military industrial complex.”



Last night in Chicago, President Obama spoke only briefly about his many accomplishments, instead investing the bulk of his time on issuing a warning of his own about the health and vibrancy of American democracy.



About 12 hours later, his successor appeared behind a podium – and proceeded to prove that Obama’s fears are well grounded.



Obama’s farewell address included a variety of messages and themes, but what Americans saw was a leader who seemed eager to credit his fellow citizens and encourage them to keep moving the country forward.

“You were the change. You answered people’s hopes, and because of you, by almost every measure, America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started. […]



“I do have one final ask of you as your president – the same thing I asked when you took a chance on me eight years ago. I’m asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”