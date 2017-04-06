Nunes’ successor doesn’t appear to take Russia scandal seriously

Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland, is comparing the use of Mexican entertainers to energize Democratic voters to the email hacking that officials say was orchestrated by Vladimir Putin’s government. “Harry Reid and the Democrats brought in Mexican soap opera stars, singers and entertainers who had immense influence in those communities into Las Vegas, to entertain, get out the vote and so forth,” Conaway told The Dallas Morning News this week. “Those are foreign actors, foreign people, influencing the vote in Nevada. You don’t hear the Democrats screaming and saying one word about that.”

After Comey made the point that Russia President Vladimir Putin hated Hillary Clinton so much that he preferred her opponent win, Conaway attempted to compare the situation to a Texas football game.



“That might work on Saturday afternoon when my wife’s Red Raiders are playing the Texas Longhorns,” Conaway said. “She really likes the Red Raiders. But all the rest of the time … the logic is that because he really didn’t like candidate Clinton, it automatically – he liked Trump? That assessment’s based on what?”



Comey played along with the Red Raiders-Longhorns scenario for a while, at one point saying, “Whoever the Red Raiders are playing, you want the Red Raiders to win.”



The football comparison got a bit convoluted before Conaway let it go.