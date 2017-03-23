New poll shows Trump slipping further, even among Republicans





But just as interesting as the topline results are some of the specific details. From the pollster’s The latest Quinnipiac poll , released yesterday, includes all kinds of bad news for Donald Trump. His overall approval rating, for example, has fallen to just 37%, his lowest to date, and a depth of support with no modern precedent for a president just two months into his first term.But just as interesting as the topline results are some of the specific details. From the pollster’s report

President Trump is losing support among key elements of his base:



* Men disapprove 43 - 52 percent, compared to a 49 - 45 percent approval March 7;

* Republicans approve 81 - 14 percent, compared to 91 - 5 percent two weeks ago;

* White voters disapprove 44 - 50 percent, compared to a narrow 49 - 45 percent approval March 7.





When a beleaguered president’s overall approval rating is just 37%, he’s even more dependent on die-hard loyalists. When that same president is shedding support from his own base, it’s evidence of a leader with a problem.



Making matters just a little worse, the American electorate doesn’t just disapprove of how Trump is governing, voters also disapprove of the president’s personal qualities. Among the discouraging results for the White House: To be sure, when a president enjoys 81% approval from voters in his own party, that may sound pretty good. It’s not. Note that Trump’s support from the GOP has fallen 10 points since the last Quinnipiac poll.When a beleaguered president’s overall approval rating is just 37%, he’s even more dependent on die-hard loyalists. When that same president is shedding support from his own base, it’s evidence of a leader with a problem.Making matters just a little worse, the American electorate doesn’t just disapprove of how Trump is governing, voters also disapprove of the president’s personal qualities. Among the discouraging results for the White House:

* 60 - 35 percent that he is not honest, compared to 55 - 39 not honest March 7;

* 55 - 40 percent that he does not have good leadership skills;

* 57 - 40 percent that he does not care about average Americans;

* 66 - 30 percent that he is not level-headed;

* 61 - 35 percent that he does not share their values.

The president’s overall favorability rating is 36% – which is just a little bit lower than his approval rating.



It’s against this backdrop that Trump is effectively telling Republican members of Congress, “Follow my lead and take health care benefits away from 24 million Americans. It’ll all work out great.” Good luck with that, GOP lawmakers.