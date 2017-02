As Navy nominee withdraws, Trump’s personnel troubles get worse

At a White House press briefing last week, reporters asked Sean Spicer about the Trump administration’s difficulties in filling key government posts. The president’s press secretary was incredulous, as if the questions themselves were obviously based on a bogus premise.“I think when you look across where we are and we track the number of folks that are in the pipeline, we’re doing very, very well with getting all of these positions filled,” Spicer said . He added, “I think we’re doing a phenomenal job of staffing the government.”Yeah, about that