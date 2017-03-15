‘Mortally wounded’ Republican health plan starts moving backwards

As White House officials attempt to discredit the conclusions of a Congressional Budget Office report on the GOP-backed health care plan, Republican lawmakers already skeptical of the bill are using the report to further bolster their concerns and, in some cases, opposition.



A number of influential Republican lawmakers on Tuesday pointed to the CBO’s projected spike in Americans without health coverage and an initial rise in premiums as evidence the plan is untenable, further complicating the chances the measure will get a vote in Congress.