Monday’s Mini-Report, 9.25.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Puerto Rico’s crisis is real and may intensify: “A Puerto Rico dam damaged by Hurricane Maria’s heavy rains remained in danger of failing early Monday, amid fears it might trigger a potentially life-threatening deluge.”

* The latest version: “President Donald Trump banned or restricted visas for travel to the United States from eight countries on Sunday, the next step in what began as his travel ban from six Muslim nations. The new presidential order keeps restrictions on five of those six countries – Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen – lifts restrictions on visitors from the Sudan and adds new restrictions on visitors and immigrants from Chad, North Korea and Venezuela.”

* No one seems to have any idea why Chad was added to the list.

* Look for more on this on tonight’s show: “North Korea’s foreign minister said Monday that President Donald Trump has ‘declared war’ on his country and that Kim Jong Un’s regime would consider shooting down American bombers.”

* German elections: “Angela Merkel’s re-election as chancellor of Germany was supposed to be the ceremonial capstone of a year in which Europe did better than anticipated in holding off a populist surge…. Instead, the election results on Sunday showed that the alienation with mainstream consensus politics has hardly gone away. Support for centrist parties, including Ms. Merkel’s Christian Democrats, eroded badly, as the far-right Alternative for Germany party received 12.6 percent of the vote.”

* The latest mass shooting: “One person was killed and seven others were wounded after a gunman opened fire on Sunday at a church in Antioch, Tenn., near Nashville, officials said. The police said the gunman, who shot himself, was in custody.”

* Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said today it’ll be “nearly impossible” to pass his party’s latest health care repeal bill.

* If I never hear his name again, that’d be fine; “Anthony Weiner – the former New York congressman whose career and marriage were wrecked by sexting scandals – sobbed Monday as a federal judge sentenced him to nearly two years in prison for X-rated communication with a 15-year-old girl.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.