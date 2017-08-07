Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.7.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Fortunately, no one was hurt: “The governor of Minnesota denounced an attack on a mosque the previous day as a ‘terrible, dastardly, cowardly’ act of terrorism. ‘It’s an act of terrorism, a criminal act of terrorism,’ the governor, Mark Dayton, said on Sunday during a visit to the mosque, Dar Al Farooq, in Bloomington. ‘I hope and pray that the perpetrator will be caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.’”

* Netanyahu: “Israel’s Supreme Court ruled Monday that Benjamin Netanyahu must reveal phone call logs with U.S. casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, and a former editor of his free newspaper in Israel, as police press ahead with investigations into corruption cases involving the prime minister.”

* United Nations: “After a month of deliberations and negotiations, the Security Council on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution that would slash about $1 billion off North Korea’s annual foreign revenue.”

* The vote wasn’t close: “In a test of labor’s ability to expand its reach in the South, workers at a Nissan plant in Mississippi have overwhelmingly rejected a bid to unionize.”

* Mueller’s probe: “Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently asked the White House for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign, according to people close to the investigation.”

* On a related note: “Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Sunday said he does not expect legislation to shield special counsels from political influence to progress much.”

* Trump’s pipeline backlog: “Billions of dollars’ worth of shovel-ready infrastructure projects have been held up by a bureaucratic morass that President Donald Trump helped to create.”

* Sinclair Broadcast Group “is expanding its conservative-leaning television empire into nearly three-quarters of American households – but its aggressive takeover of the airwaves wouldn’t have been possible without help from President Donald Trump’s chief at the Federal Communications Commission.”

* Fox’s latest crisis: “Three hours after Fox News announced it had suspended host Eric Bolling following allegations that he had sexually harassed female colleagues, a former Fox News guest leveled new accusations against him.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.