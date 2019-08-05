Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.5.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The death toll in El Paso has reached 22: “The two latest deaths were announced by El Paso police and Del Sol Medical Center on Monday. One died overnight and the other died Monday morning.”

* The latest from Dayton: “Police still don’t know whether the gunman who murdered nine people and wounded dozens more in Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend targeted his sister in the shooting spree, authorities said Monday.”

* Cesar Sayoc: “The Florida man who pleaded guilty to sending more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump last year was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison.”

* Quite a day on Wall Street: “U.S. stock prices slid sharply on Monday following the weakening of the Chinese yuan against the dollar, a flash of steel in response to President Donald Trump’s surprise threat of 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods.”

* The turmoil in San Juan isn’t over just yet: “Pedro Pierluisi, Puerto Rico’s first unelected governor in seven decades, said courts should determine whether he’s the rightful leader to replace Ricardo Rosselló, who officially resigned as governor on Friday.”

* Kashmir: “India’s government revoked disputed Kashmir’s special status with a presidential order Monday as thousands of newly deployed troops arrived and some internet and phone services were cut in the restive Himalayan region where most people oppose Indian rule.”

* Uncertainty at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence: “The White House is planning to block Sue Gordon, the nation’s No. 2 intelligence official, from rising to the role of acting director of national intelligence when Dan Coats steps down this month, according to people familiar with the Trump administration’s plans.”

* Afghanistan: “President Donald Trump has told his advisers that he wants to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by the November 2020 presidential election, according to five current and former administration and military officials.”

* Two years later, that must’ve been one brutal assault: “Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Monday that he had surgery over the weekend to remove part of his lung that was damaged when his neighbor assaulted him in 2017.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.