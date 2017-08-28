Monday’s Mini-Report, 8.28.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Texas: “Heavy rain returned with a fury Monday as up to 20 more inches was predicted to deluge the region following a weekend of widespread flooding and more than 2,000 rescues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.”

* Death toll: “Officials in Texas said Monday afternoon that at least eight people appear to have died as a result of the storm battering the state. That toll includes six people in Harris County, home to Houston; one person in Rockport, near where Harvey made landfall; and another person in La Marque, near Galveston.”

* Working around Texas’ legislature: “Even as Harvey’s devastating deluge continues to inundate Texans’ homes, lawyers are urging water-logged homeowners to file insurance claims by Thursday to avoid losing out on important rights that lawmakers limited during the legislative session this year.”

* This comes the day after Donald Trump blasted Mexico on Twitter: “The Mexican government expressed its solidarity Sunday with the United States following the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and offered assistance to Texas. Mexico offered to help Texas deal with the disaster, ‘as good neighbors should always do in trying times.’”

* USS McCain: “The U.S. Navy says it has recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing when the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker near Singapore a week ago, a development that focuses attention on investigations under way into the causes of the crash and what will happen next to the stricken destroyer.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.