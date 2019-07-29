Monday’s Mini-Report, 7.29.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Last night’s mass shooting: “At least three people were killed, including two children, and 12 others wounded in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California after a suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault-style rifle opened fire, authorities and witnesses said Sunday night.”

* Santino William Legan: “The gunman who killed three people and wounded a dozen more at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California was an angry 19-year-old who had recently waded into the world of white supremacy.”

* Afghanistan: “Two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan on Monday when a member of the Afghan security forces opened fire on them, according to two U.S. military officials. The shooting took place in Kandahar.”

* More political turmoil in San Juan: “The woman who was next in line to become Puerto Rico’s governor after the current governor resigned amid massive protests said Sunday that she does not want the position.”

* The streets of Hong Kong: “Police fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong on Sunday amid growing anger over escalating violence against demonstrators.”

* The streets of Moscow: “Nearly 1,400 people were detained in a violent police crackdown on an opposition protest in Moscow, a Russian monitoring group said Sunday, adding that was the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.”

* Related news: “The hospital treating the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny sent him back to prison on Monday, despite the strenuous objection of his doctor, who said he had apparently been poisoned with a ‘toxic agent’ in the wake of some of the largest anti-Kremlin protests held in Moscow for years.”

* The consequences of Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency: “The destruction of the Amazon rain forest in Brazil has increased rapidly since the nation’s new far-right president took over and his government scaled back efforts to fight illegal logging, ranching and mining.”

* That this was even the basis for a “discussion” is remarkable: “President Trump and his economic advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign-currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action for now, officials said Friday.”

* A story from last week I’ve been meaning to mention: “The rise in global temperatures will bring about a growing presence of infectious disease creating a ‘critical role’ for biopharmaceutical companies, according to a Morgan Stanley research note dated Tuesday.”

* He says the strangest things: “President Donald Trump said Friday that while he is a well-documented teetotaler, he prefers the appearance of American wines to their French counterparts.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.