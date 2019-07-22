Monday’s Mini-Report, 7.22.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* A stunning protest in Puerto Rico: “Hundreds of thousands of people occupied San Juan’s biggest highway on Monday demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, in the island’s largest protest in recent history.”

* According to Robert Mueller’s spokesperson, when he testifies before congressional committees on Wednesday, he will “have a brief opening statement and then offer the entire report of the special counsel investigation as his full statement for the hearing record.”

* In related news: “President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he wouldn’t be watching former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony, then conceded he might watch ‘a little bit.’”

* Resolving the mystery of Mike Pence’s canceled trip to New Hampshire: “Among the problems was a federal law enforcement probe involving individuals Pence would likely encounter, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident. If Pence stepped off the vice presidential aircraft, one of the people he would have seen on the ground was under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration for moving more than $100,000 of fentanyl from Massachusetts to New Hampshire.”

* Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year veteran of the Gretna, Louisiana, police force, thought it’d be a good idea to suggest online that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) be shot for her political beliefs. Rispoli was fired today. (To the extent that this matters, the officer was responding to a fictional story published to a satirical website, which he may have assumed was real.)

* Seriously? “The Trump administration, which next year will host the leaders of the world’s most powerful economies for the G7 summit, is down to its final few choices after completing site surveys of possible locations – and Trump National Doral, President Trump’s 800-acre golf club in Miami, is among the finalists.”

* An important detail: “Migrants targeted under Trump are much less likely to have criminal records.”

* Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) caused a stir when she called for the Department of Homeland Security to be broken up, but there’s room for an interesting debate over the size and scope of the federal behemoth.

* Noted without comment: “Former White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah has joined Fox Corporation as a senior vice president, forming yet another link between President Donald Trump’s administration and the conservative media empire.”

* I knew Mark for many years, and I extend my condolences to his family: “Mark Kleiman, an intellectual giant in criminal justice and drug policy, died at 68 years old on Sunday due to complications from a kidney transplant, his sister confirmed.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.