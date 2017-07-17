Monday’s Mini-Report, 7.17.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* At the start of “Made in America” week, this was an odd announcement: “The Trump administration acted Monday to allow 15,000 more visas for temporary seasonal workers this year.”

* Something to look forward to: “President Donald Trump must release certain records of visitors to his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida by early September, a federal judge ruled late Friday in a suit filed by a prominent government watchdog group.”

* Asset forfeiture: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he’d be issuing a new directive this week aimed at increasing police seizures of cash and property.”

* Middle East: “The United Arab Emirates orchestrated the hacking of Qatari government news and social media sites in order to post incendiary false quotes attributed to Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani, in late May that sparked the ongoing upheaval between Qatar and its neighbors, according to U.S. intelligence officials.”

* Trump’s former campaign chairman remains in the news: “Paul J. Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, recently filed financial reports with the Justice Department showing that his lobbying firm earned nearly $17 million for two years of work for a Ukrainian political party with links to the Kremlin. Curiously, that was more than the party itself reported spending in the same period for its entire operation – the national political organization’s expenses, salaries, printing outlays and other incidentals.”

* This guy isn’t getting any better: “In his latest repugnant remarks about sexual assault, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reportedly quipped that he might congratulate rapists for ‘having the balls’ to commit a crime that’s potentially punishable by execution.”

* The local economic impact will be real: “Idaho achieved a notable distinction last year: It became one of the hardest places in America for someone to quit a job for a better one. The state did this by making it easier for companies to enforce noncompete agreements, which prevent employees from leaving their company for a competitor.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.