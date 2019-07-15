Monday’s Mini-Report, 7.15.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Afghanistan: “A decorated Special Forces company sergeant major has died during combat in Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said Sunday. James G. “Ryan” Sartor, 40, was killed Saturday during combat operations in Faryab Province, according to Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, spokesman for the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.”

* A major policy shift: “The Trump administration announced Monday it will move to end asylum protections for most Central American migrants in the government’s latest major attempt to restrict the influx of migrant families coming to the United States…. The change is a unilateral move by the Trump administration and has not been agreed to by Mexico.”

* Of the 70, 62 are current employees: “Seventy current and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees are under investigation for participating in a secret Facebook group in which members joked about dead migrants and mocked Latino Congress members, officials said Monday.”

* Charlottesville: “The driver who plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, killing one and injuring dozens, was given a second life sentence Monday on state charges.”

* Problematic: “The Trump administration plans to move more than a fifth of the Bureau of Land Management’s D.C. workforce out West, part of its broader push to shift power away from Washington and shrink the size of the federal government.”

* On a related note, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney “has focused much of his energy on creating a new White House power center revolving around the long-dormant Domestic Policy Council and encompassing broad swaths of the administration. One White House official described Mulvaney as ‘building an empire for the right wing.’”

* Debt ceiling: “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that lawmakers could be forced to raise the debt ceiling without a broader budget deal if an agreement isn’t reached very soon, warning that time was running out to ensure that the government had enough money to pay all of its bills.”

* Graham toured detention facilities in Texas on Friday: “Sen. Lindsey Graham said he has no problem with keeping migrants in an overcrowded, foul-smelling facility at the border for more than a year. ‘I don’t care if they have to stay in these facilities for 400 days, we’re not going to let those men go that I saw,’ Graham told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.”

* An NRA development of note: “The attorney general for the District of Columbia, Karl A. Racine, has opened a new investigative front against the National Rifle Association, issuing subpoenas on Friday to the gun group and a large affiliated charity.”

