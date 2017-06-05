Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.5.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Another mass shooting: “A disgruntled former employee at an Orlando, Florida RV accessory business fatally shot five workers Monday morning before turning the gun on himself, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

* Afghanistan: “Three explosions on Saturday rocked the funeral service of a victim of antigovernment protests in Kabul, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens after a tense and bloody week in the Afghan capital.”

* The privilege claim would’ve been dubious anyway: “President Donald Trump will not invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before Congress Thursday.”

* In case you missed this on Friday night: “The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia’s government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.”

* On a related note: “Special Counsel Robert Mueller is already closely managing the Russian election meddling investigation he was appointed to oversee, receiving daily briefings and weighing in on investigative tactics, a spokesman told NBC News Friday.”

* This one’s also worth watching: “The White House and a Russian state-owned bank have very different explanations for why the bank’s chief executive and Jared Kushner held a secret meeting during the presidential transition in December.”

* Another promise that’s likely to be broken: “Mr. Trump has pledged to overhaul the [nuclear] arsenal, which he has called obsolete. But his challenge is growing: The first official government estimate of the project, prepared by the Congressional Budget Office and due to be published in the coming weeks, will put the cost at more than $1.2 trillion – 20 percent more than the figure envisioned by the Obama administration.”

* Morale matters: “The employees of the National Weather Service are demoralized, according to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office. They are understaffed and spread thin, covering shifts and positions beyond what they were hired to fill. The weather never sleeps, and apparently neither does the Weather Service.”

* A good report on the job market: we may be closer to full employment than it seemed. That’s bad news.”

* Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to Social Security would “fall on some of his staunchest supporters. Of the 20 counties with the highest share of working-age adults receiving disability benefits, 17 voted for Trump, by an average margin of 56 percentage points.”

* A good fact-check piece: ‘Did Trump’s trip abroad add thousands of jobs? Maybe in Saudi Arabia.”

