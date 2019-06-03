Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.3.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* It’s about time: “Congress is finally shipping President Donald Trump a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, a measure stalled for months by infighting, misjudgment, and a presidential feud with Democrats.”

* Not what the White House was hoping for: “The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request from the Trump administration to speed up its consideration of the future of DACA, the federal program that has allowed 700,000 young people – known as Dreamers – to avoid deportation.”

* Newly relevant in light of Friday afternoon’s mass shooting: “A Virginia bill designed to ban sales of large-capacity magazines similar to those used by the Virginia Beach gunman died in committee in January on a party-line vote.”

* Hmm: “China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners.”

* This should be interesting: “House Democrats announced Monday they’ll hold a hearing next week focused on the Mueller report and ‘presidential obstruction.’”

* Notable White House Departure #1: “President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a member of his legal team, Emmet Flood, will leave his post later this month after helping him handle the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election campaign.”

* Notable White House Departure #2: “Kevin Hassett … is stepping down as chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, Trump said Sunday night.”

* Illinois: “A bill that establishes a ‘fundamental right’ for women to get an abortion in Illinois cleared the state Senate late Friday night, sending the sweeping measure to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who already has signaled his support.”

* Australia? “The Trump administration considered imposing tariffs on imports from Australia last week, but decided against the move amid fierce opposition from military officials and the State Department, according to several people familiar with the discussions.”

* In related news: “The Trump administration announced on Friday that it was stripping India of a special status that exempts billions of dollars of its products from American tariffs, part of a deepening clash over India’s protections for its market.”

* Ethanol: “The Trump administration said Friday that it has lifted a summertime ban on the use of E15, a gasoline blend made of 15 percent ethanol. The move is designed to help corn and soybean farmers harmed by President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs.”

* I don’t know why he keeps saying stuff like this: “Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., is currently awaiting trial for misusing over $250,000 of federal campaign funds for personal use. But this hasn’t stopped him from stirring the pot further. In an interview with Barstool Sports’ Zero Blog Thirty podcast, Hunter said while serving as a Marine field artillery officer in Iraq, his unit had ‘killed probably hundreds of civilians, if not scores, if not hundreds of civilians’ and ‘probably women and children.’”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.