Monday’s Mini-Report, 6.26.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The right call: “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Arkansas authorities must list the names of both same-sex parents on their child’s birth certificate.”

* The wrong call: “The U.S. Supreme Court reduced the wall of separation between church and state Monday in one of the most important rulings on religious rights in decades. The decision could doom provisions in 39 states that prohibit spending tax dollars to support churches. The states defended the limits as necessary to keep the government from meddling in religious affairs.”

* This will be interesting: “The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear an appeal from a Colorado bakery that refused to make wedding cakes for same-sex couples.”

* Moscow has pushed back against this report, for what it’s worth: “Ending one the most turbulent tenures of a Washington-based ambassador in recent memory, the Kremlin has decided to recall Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, three individuals familiar with the decision told BuzzFeed News.”

* Look for more on this on tonight’s show: “One month before Election Day, Jared Kushner’s real estate company finalized a $285 million loan as part of a refinancing package for its property near Times Square in Manhattan.”

* Read this whole story out of St. Louis: “An off-duty officer was wounded by ‘friendly fire’ as police looked for suspects after a stolen vehicle fled police and crashed late Wednesday.”

* This relationship isn’t working: “The White House is becoming increasingly frustrated with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and a close-knit circle of aides over the slow pace of hiring and a chokehold on information and access to Tillerson, according to senior Trump administration officials and others familiar with the rift.”

* Foreign policy: “In a sign of continued disarray in the White House’s national security team, the Trump administration has rescinded its job offer to the National Security Council’s senior director for Africa, ejecting a highly-regarded retired lieutenant colonel who had been given the job this spring.”

* When Donald Trump makes claims about deporting gang members, remember that the president exaggerates a lot.

* The White House first started hosting Ramadan events in 1805. Under the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations, there were annual observances. Trump World is going in a different direction.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.