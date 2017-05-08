Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.8.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Look for more on this on tonight’s show: “Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified Monday that she told the White House that then-National Security Adviser Mike Flynn could be ‘blackmailed by the Russians,’ because he misled the vice president about his ‘problematic’ conduct.”
* 4th Circuit Court of Appeals: “Lawyers for President Trump faced a skeptical panel of judges Monday in arguing that his travel ban from certain countries was based on national security concerns rather than a campaign promise to ban Muslims from entering the country.”
* Remember Trump’s online press release demanding a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the United States? It was first published 18 months ago, and it was taken down today.
* Nigeria: “Eighty-two of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram were freed in exchange for detained members of the jihadist group, the biggest breakthrough in the effort to recover the insurgency’s most-famous captives.”
* The Flynn story just keeps getting worse: “The Defense Intelligence Agency didn’t know former director Mike Flynn had been paid nearly $34,000 by a Russian state media outlet when it renewed his security clearance in April 2016, two U.S. officials told NBC News.”
* This won’t end well: “Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed into law on Sunday a bill banning so-called sanctuary cities, a loosely defined term for jurisdictions that limit the authorities from collecting or sharing an individual’s immigration status.”
* A tragedy that could’ve easily been avoided: “Health officials are grappling with the largest outbreak of measles in Minnesota in almost 30 years, which is mainly sickening young children of Somali immigrants who fell under the sway of anti-vaccination activists.”
* Signing statements: “Congress sought to use its $1 trillion omnibus spending bill to rein in President Donald Trump on issues like medical marijuana and war powers. In a signing statement Friday, Trump seeks to claw some of that power back.”
* The Congressional Review Act’s window is closing: “President Donald Trump’s inauguration gave congressional Republicans a once-in-a-generation opportunity to erase a spate of late Obama-era regulations – and they used it to make a significant dent before the legislative window closes in the coming week.”
* Something to keep an eye on in the Empire State: “Some Democratic state senators in New York are trying an end run to get Donald Trump’s taxes into the public view by introducing legislation that would reveal his state tax returns for the last five years.”
* And the fine folks at “A.M. Joy” invited literally every House Republican who voted for their party’s health care bill to come on the show and defend the legislation. All 217 GOP lawmakers said no. Imagine that.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
