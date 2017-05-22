Monday’s Mini-Report, 5.22.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Iran: “Riding a large turnout from Iran’s urban middle classes, President Hassan Rouhani won re-election in a landslide on Saturday, giving him a mandate to continue his quest to expand personal freedoms and open Iran’s ailing economy to global investors.”
* North Korea: “South Korean defense officials said on Monday that the missile the North launched on Sunday was a medium-range ballistic missile that cannot fly far enough to strike American military bases in Guam, as analysts had feared.”
* This complaint takes chutzpah: “Turkey’s Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest Monday with the U.S. ambassador over ‘aggressive’ actions by American security personnel during a clash between Turkish guards and protesters as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Washington this month.”
* This isn’t all right: “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a news conference with the Saudi foreign minister in Riyadh on Sunday, but he left the American media behind.”
* This isn’t, either: “A reporter said he was pinned against a wall by two security officials in a public hallway at the Federal Communications Commission in Washington on Thursday after he tried to ask a question of a commissioner.”
* Jared Kushner’s distance from his family’s business could be clearer: “Kushner, 36, who is emerging as a singularly powerful figure in the Trump White House, is keeping nearly 90 percent of his vast real estate holdings even after resigning from the family business and pledging a clear divide between his private interests and public duties.”
* I can’t think of a coherent defense for this: “Nearly 700 positions are vacant at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of a continuing freeze on hiring that officials and researchers say affects programs supporting local and state public health emergency readiness, infectious disease control and chronic disease prevention.”
* A story to watch: “Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said he would soon formally call for rolling back regulations on thousands of small and regional banks, arguing that major changes were necessary to help these companies make more loans and boost the economy.”
* I’m generally reluctant to make a fuss about others’ typos, but this one’s a gem: “Official White House Document Promotes Goal of ‘Lasting Peach’ Between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
